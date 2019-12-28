Escaped inmate found after numerous tips, overwhelming resources

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An escaped East Texas inmate’s run from the law has ended after authorities captured the fugitive Friday morning.
Investigators say 34-year-old Jace Laws escaped from the Gregg County Jail on Thursday by carving out portions of a brick in the Gregg County south jail. He was then able to access the building infrastructure, and make his way out.
Multiple agencies created a perimeter from Highway 271 and Highway 135 near the Gladewater airport as sightings of Laws had been reported.
“About 3:30 am received a call of possible sighting of the jail escapee at some of the buildings at the Gladewater airport, as he was rattling doors trying to get into buildings. It was a positive ID of someone who knew him,” said Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
Laws had also been seen trying to get into a cabin near the river.
A heavy morning fog may have helped law evade the perimeter.
"He escaped the area prior to the perimeter being in place," the sheriff said.
“Rain, snow, fog, any of it can definitely hinder an operation,” said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Josh Tubb.
The resourceful escape from the south jail was not detected right away, which gave Laws a substantial head start. In fact, a 12 hour head start.
Investigators believed Laws had connections in the Marion County area and confirmed not only he was there but where he was headed next.
“He hasn’t been a model inmate. We weren’t able to identify this escape method until after he was missing. We’ve had people working around the clock. We were following his steps yesterday in Marion County,” Cerliano said.
Held in the Gregg County jail sentenced on two counts of assault on a police officer totaling 70 years in the TDCJ, Laws mistakenly sought refuge at a family business location in Smith County.
Once caught, he did not put up a fight.
"He was somewhat overwhelmed due to the resources that had been deployed to be able to get him," said Cerliano.
Laws was arraigned on an escape charge by a district judge in Smith County before being returned to the Gregg County jail.
Sheriff Cerliano says there will be an investigation on how Laws made his escape, who may have helped him, and why there was a delay in noticing his absence from jail.
