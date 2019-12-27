Upshur County woman accused of embezzling over $27K from band boosters

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office:
In August of 2019, Officials from Harmony School District contacted the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office to make a report regarding missing funds from the Band Booster account.
Upshur County detectives opened an investigation and forwarded the findings to the District Attorney’s Office.
From there, an Upshur County Grand Jury returned indictments against Kristen Denson, 45 years of age, of Gilmer for the offenses of:
a. Misapplication of Fiduciary Property, a State Jail Felony
b. Theft by Public Servant, 3rd Degree Felony
At the time of the offenses, Denson was a teacher at Harmony School, and also President of the Harmony Band Booster Club.
The investigation determined that $27,000 dollars had been taken from the Booster account by Ms. Denson over a three year period.
On Monday, December 23, Ms. Denson was booked into Upshur County Jail on warrants for the above named offenses.
Ms. Denson was released the same day on bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.
