Smith County Fire Marshal identifies woman as suspect in Enchanted Lake arsons

According to the fire marshal’s office, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 20, firefighters and the fire marshal responded to the 23000 Block of Dogwood Trails in the Enchanted Lake subdivision, in Northwest Smith County, to investigate a reported structure fire. Two different residences were found to be on fire at the same time when the fire marshal arrived. Both fires have been determined to have been intentionally set. An active arson investigation is underway.