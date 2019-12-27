Smith County Fire Marshal identifies woman as suspect in Enchanted Lake arsons

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal says a woman has been identified as the suspect in recent arsons.
According to the fire marshal’s office, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 20, firefighters and the fire marshal responded to the 23000 Block of Dogwood Trails in the Enchanted Lake subdivision, in Northwest Smith County, to investigate a reported structure fire. Two different residences were found to be on fire at the same time when the fire marshal arrived. Both fires have been determined to have been intentionally set. An active arson investigation is underway.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said, “At this time, we have secured an arrest warrant for Amber Leigh McGehee, of Hawkins, Texas, for the felony charge of Arson of a Habitation from Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st District Court.“
McGehee is currently being held in the Wood County jail on unrelated charges of having a child unrestrained in her vehicle and no drivers license. She will be transferred to Smith County once she is released.
Although an arrest warrant has been secured, the fire marshal says the investigation is ongoing so information will be limited. They ask that anyone with information on this case, or any arson related incident, to please contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655.
McGehee is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, the fire marshal says.
