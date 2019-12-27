Henderson man caught, accused of robbing gas station

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police have arrested a man accused to have robbed a gas station on Thursday.
Gabriel Marquis Blanton, 20, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery. He is being held on a collective $150,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Henderson police officer was headed to a gas station in the 200 block of US 79 which had just been robbed around 6:42 p.m. On the way, the officer saw a man walking northbound on Broadway Street. The officer stopped and talked to him and reported he was nervous and sweating profusely. Dispatch ran a check on Blanton and saw he had a warrant out of Dallas County.
The officer arrested Blanton and found $53 of bundled cash in his pocket. After booking in Blanton, the officer returned to the gas station to assist in the robbery investigation. The employee at the store said a man in his 20s entered the store and brandished what he said was a gun wrapped in a towel and demanded money. The clerk said she recognized the man as a regular customer and gave a description that matched that of Blanton’s. She said she gave him approximately $53.
Police determined the description of the suspect and the amount of cash was enough evidence to charge Blanton with the robbery.
