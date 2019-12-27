Henderson man caught, accused of robbing gas station

The officer arrested Blanton and found $53 of bundled cash in his pocket. After booking in Blanton, the officer returned to the gas station to assist in the robbery investigation. The employee at the store said a man in his 20s entered the store and brandished what he said was a gun wrapped in a towel and demanded money. The clerk said she recognized the man as a regular customer and gave a description that matched that of Blanton’s. She said she gave him approximately $53.