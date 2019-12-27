Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will quickly warm back into the lower 70s despite our extra cloud cover today. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day today, but better chances to see the rain will be tomorrow as our next strong cold front moves into East Texas later on Saturday. More spotty showers will be possible through early afternoon tomorrow, but as we head into the later afternoon/early evening hours showers and strong thunderstorms will develop along and just ahead of the front. A majority of East Texas has been placed within a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe weather for tomorrow due to the isolated threat of damaging wind gusts and a few instances of some pocket change hail. An isolated tornado threat is also present for tomorrow, but it is currently a very low risk. Clearing conditions behind the front on Sunday as temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days have been. The first half of the next week looks to be fairly quiet as we end 2019 on a dry note with temperatures sitting right where they should be for this time of year. Showers could return to the forecast as early as the evening hours on Wednesday, with better chances to see scattered showers and isolated thundershowers on Thursday as another cold front sets up to move through East Texas.