Fire Marshal: 3 senior citizens escape Tyler house fire safely

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Thursday night house fire has displaced three people.
According to Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the fire in the 1300 block of West 34th Street was called in at 9:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the house from a fire in the attic.
The power company was called to pull the meter to the home, which is standard procedure, Findley said. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which was brought under control by 9:41 p.m.
Three senior citizens were evacuated safely. The Red Cross was called to provide them a place to stay for the night, Findley said.
