East Texas Ag News: Birds are showing up at the feeders

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Goldfinches, tufted titmouse, black-capped chickadees and other birds will be showing up at feeders during this time of year.
Remember to provide both food and freshwater for birds this winter.
You can attract just as many birds with a birdbath as with food, especially during dry spells.
If you put out a variety of seeds like sunflower, thistle, safflower, and millet you will draw a diversity of birds.
Once you begin putting out bird food, continue feeding them through the springtime.
