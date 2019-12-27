Country music star takes a ride on Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Country music superstar Miranda Lambert and her friends got into the Christmas spirit recently by taking a ride on the Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express Train Ride.
Photos on Lambert’s Facebook page show her and a group of adults decked out in their pajamas for the popular Christmas-themed train ride.
“So much fun last night on the Texas State Railroad The Polar Express!” the Facebook post stated. “Our car was adults only, but we were all kids again! We drank wine in our PJs and got to meet Santa! I think we started a new tradition.”
In the post, Lambert tagged Red 55 Winery, which is based in Lindale, her hometown.
Lambert also included the hashtags #framily, #friendmas, #locomotive, and #pineywoods.
The Polar Express is an annual Christmas event that takes place on a Texas State Railroad train that departs from Palestine takes an imaginary trip to the North Pole. The train rides started back in November, and some seats are still available for the last Polar Express train rides that will be at 5, 6, and 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants of the train ride get to listen to the soundtrack from The Polar Express movie. While families and other participants are on board, chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies as they recite the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg that the movie was based on.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit The Polar Express website.
