City of Tyler to accept applications for housing voucher program waiting list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in five years, the city of Tyler will accept new applications from low-income families for its Housing Choice Voucher program.
The Housing Choice Voucher program is the federal government’s primary program for helping low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to lease or buy safe, decent, and affordable privately-owned rental housing.
“The people that can apply for this are people that fall under the very low-income bracket,” said Adriana Rodriguez, a public information officer for the City of Tyler. “Which, for example, a one-person household that would be $24,650 a year; for a four-person household, $35,200 a year.”
The next step for families or individuals who apply for and receive a housing voucher is to find a suitable housing unit that accepts the voucher. The program works by working with the landlord by paying a set amount; the family then pays the approved difference between the actual rent charged and the amount provided by the housing subsidy.
The city will accept applications online on Monday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A city spokesperson said it’s important to note that the applications themselves will not be provided by the Neighborhood Services Office; applications can be filled out by visiting the city of Tyler’s Housing Agency site.
“Currently we have about 970 people on the voucher program, and the waitlist is finally at zero and that’s why we’re able to open the waitlist again,” Rodriguez explained.
The Neighborhood Services staff and volunteers will be set up at the following locations to help anyone who does not have internet access with the process:
City of Tyler Public Library *
201 S. College Ave.
Tyler, Texas 75702
Monday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hispanic Center
1111 E. Erwin St.
Tyler, Texas 75702
Monday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Texas Center for Independent Living
4713 Troup Hwy.
Tyler, Texas 75703
Monday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It should only take about 10 or 15 minutes. You just have to make sure it’s submitted by 6 p.m.," Rodriguez explained.
There are 150 available slots. The city said preference will be given to applicants who live or work in Smith County, are elderly and/or disabled heads of household, spouses, and/or co-heads of household, as well as veterans who have been honorably discharged.
“The whole mission of Neighborhood Services is to help people like low-income families, elderly, disabled, or veterans to be able to buy or rent decent affordable safe and sanitary houses," Rodriguez said.
Due to limited funding availability, applications will be selected and ordered using a computer-generated random system for 150 available slots. Not all applicants will be placed on the waiting list.
For questions, please contact Neighborhood Services at (903) 531-1303.
