Billboard in Alba offers $75,000 reward in ‘undetermined’ death of Chicago-area doctor

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - A billboard in Alba now offers a $75,000 reward for information in the death of a Chicago-area doctor who was visiting Rains County in 2018.
Dr. George Chronis was visiting his property at 169 RCR 2410, which is off of FM 779 in Rains County, according to Lake Country Crime Stoppers. On the night of May 4, 2018, Chronis’ converted barn/apartment caught fire. Investigators said the doctor’s body was found outside with burns over 50 percent of his body.
An autopsy found no smoke in Chronis’ lungs, suggesting the doctor had died before the fire occurred. Chronis’ cause of death in the autopsy report was listed as “undetermined circumstances.”
More than 18 months later, the case is still an open investigation, however, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance.
If anyone was in the area of FM 779 and County Road 2410 on May 4, 2018, between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., or has heard something about this case, or may have witnessed anything please contact the Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.
