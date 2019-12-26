TJC graduate ballerina invited to prestigious competition in Switzerland

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A graduate of Tyler Junior College will soon perform in a prestigious ballet competition in Switzerland.
Evelyn Robinson received a full arts and academics scholarship to the University of North Carolina after graduating from TJC. Robinson was invited to compete in the Prix de Lausanne, an international competition for young dancers who are not yet professionals.
A total of 84 competitors aged 15 to 18 from 27 countries were selected for the competition. Robinson is one of only 10 Americans invited to compete.
Robinson performed as Columbine in Petipa’s “Harlequinade” during Spring Dance 2019, in Ilya Kozadayev’s “Dream(s)pace” during Winter Dance 2019, in Petipa’s “Paquita” during Spring Dance 2018, and in Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Symphonic Variations” during Winter Dance 2018, along with previous roles in “The Nutcracker", according to the University of North Carolina School of Arts.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke with Robinson about the distinguished invitation, as well as two of her former instructors, who gush about Robinson’s achievements in her young career.
