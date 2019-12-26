TJC graduate ballerina invited to prestigious competition in Switzerland

Robinson performed as Columbine in Petipa’s “Harlequinade” during Spring Dance 2019, in Ilya Kozadayev’s “Dream(s)pace” during Winter Dance 2019, in Petipa’s “Paquita” during Spring Dance 2018, and in Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Symphonic Variations” during Winter Dance 2018, along with previous roles in “The Nutcracker", according to the University of North Carolina School of Arts.