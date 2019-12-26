Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Between them Tom Brady and Drew Brees have played 38 pro football seasons. It's 39 if you count 2008 when the New England star wrecked his knee in Week 1. Both probably should be long retired and counting the days until their induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, they're still slinging away _ and could be doing so against each other on Feb. 2 in a little thing called the Super Bowl. Both teams are 12-3 and have won their divisions.
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Derrick Favors grabbed 13 rebounds and New Orleans Pelicans surprised Denver 112-100 to halt the Nuggets' seven-game winning streak. The 9-23 Pelicans are now 2-0 against the Nuggets this season. They spoiled the festive mood at the Pepsi Center as the Nuggets played at home on Christmas for the first time in 25 years. New Orleans sprang the upset despite committing 19 turnovers. The Pelicans pulled away late courtesy of the long-range shooting of Lonzo Ball and Ingram. New Orleans out-rebounded the Nuggets.
UNDATED (AP) — This College Football Playoff shows that sometimes the best person for the job is someone already in the building. The head coaches for No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma were all assistants at their current schools before being promoted. Clemson's Dabo Swinney and LSU's Ed Orgeron were named interim coaches after mid-season firings. They were eventually elevated amid much skepticism. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley was identified shortly after joining the Sooners as a possible successor to Bob Stoops. Ohio State made a similar move with Ryan Day replacing Urban Meyer.
ATLANTA (AP) — No. 4 Oklahoma is back on the national stage. The Sooners are making their third straight College Football Playoff appearance and their defense will face its toughest challenge of the season against top-ranked LSU. Linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive coordinator Andy Grinch are counting on Oklahoma overcoming Ronnie Perkins' suspension and several injuries after the Sooners made big strides in Grinch's first season. Oklahoma has improved dramatically in third-down percentage, tackles for a loss and total yards.
UNDATED (AP) — Miami will try to finish its season with a winning record when it takes on Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. Thursday's game in Shreveport, Louisiana will be played about an hour from Louisiana Tech's campus. Louisiana Tech is seeking its first 10-win season at the FBS level and a bowl win for the sixth consecutive year.