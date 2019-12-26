East Texas womens shelter holds Christmas dinner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On the day that families come together in celebration, and the joy of children receiving toys can be heard, a different kind of celebration takes place at an East Texas shelter.
Longview’s ‘House of Hope’ shelters women who have either had a traumatic experience leaving them homeless or suffered substance abuse, and for many of them, Christmas can be a lonely time.
Though they exchanged small gifts, it wasn’t about presents, or trees, or picture opportunities, but something more valuable: strength, through togetherness.
“We have a bond here. we understand one another, we care about one another,” said shelter resident Kimberly Keene.
“If you want to get your life together, you’ve got to put God first. A lot of people don’t have family that they can spend time with. The ladies here, we feel like family, we connect as family,” said fellow resident Bonnik Golightly.
Keene chose to make her gift, cooking the Christmas meal.
“For us, first of all, it’s about having a safe place to be. My life was horrible one year ago. I was on a street corner, homeless,” she said.
It's the place where they reclaim their lives, from whatever took it from them.
“There have been some depressing times in my life, my goodness who hasn’t had depressing times in their lives. I’m reclaiming my life. Gods giving it back to me,” said resident Becky Wostal.
For each of them, its the caring from others that they had been missing in their lives.
"It does not matter where you come from, it matters where you're going," Golightly says.
The women of the shelter even pitched in and got presents for needy children in the community, which they gave out on Christmas.
