Residents evacuated in Harrison County following well blowout

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A well blowout caused evacuations in Harrison County on Christmas day.
According to Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, there was a natural gas well blowout on Christmas Day. It is reported as still a very volatile situation.
Webb reported families are still being evacuated from the area and those who already have been are presently staying at the Fairfield Inn in Marshall.
The well is owned by the Tanos Exploration.
Tanos said what went wrong was “not human error but a mechanical failure.”
Tanos said the plan is to ignite the leak and kill the well and then put a new well head on the well.
Tanos said anyone who lived in a mile radius from the leak has been offered to stay in a hotel and many took that offer. Only one homeowner said he would stay home.
“We’ll put anyone outside that radius, up to two miles, a hotel room if they’re not comfortable staying home,” Tanos said.
The incident happened in the area of State Highway 31 and FM 2625.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.