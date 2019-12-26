Better East Texas: Flu shot could save a life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have, no doubt, entered the main window of the holiday season. That time between Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Years when traffic is at its worst, when patience is at its lowest, and when transferrable diseases – like the flu – are at their highest. At least they are getting near their highest.
With all of the traditional activities surrounding the holidays, it is easy to see how viruses like the flu can spread and spread rapidly – we are seeing and coming in contact with a load of people and some of those people are pushing through symptoms thinking they can be stronger than the flu. And they may be able to withstand some symptoms, but they are putting others at risk.
So, please respect your body and don’t expose others to the flu – whether you have been diagnosed or not – please stay at home if you don’t feel well.
Employers, cut your team members some slack and make sure that people know that being sick actually hurts business – so stay home.
Finally, get the flu shot. It is the single best way to ward off the flu and it just might save your life. Last year – in the US – more than 61,000 people died from the flu and flu-related illness – 61,000. Most of those – more than 50,000 – were over the age of 65, but all age groups are at risk.
The flu shot is absolutely safe and should be part of everyone’s preventative care plan. It just makes sense. So, please do what you can to control the flu. It will help all celebrate the holidays and it might save lives and that will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.