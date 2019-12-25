Henderson Fire Department gets into holiday spirit with fire truck light display

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Fire Department had some holiday fun with a challenge from the police department. They called it a truck orchestra; a Christmas light show set to music.
“One of their officers tagged us,” said Marc Marsh, the Henderson Fire Department captain. “They watched another department’s video and they tagged us in it.”
Soon, the whole crew was on board.
“It was great, spreading the Christmas spirit,” said Travis Baldridge, the firefighter who conducted the truck orchestra. “Getting the whole crew involved to let the city know we’re a part of it.”
This Christmas Facebook video is the cause of a lot of joy in the city of Henderson.
“I think everybody has been enjoying it, they thought it looked like a lot of fun,” said Marsh. “We’ve had nothing but positive comments on it.”
Making the video took some time.
“We practiced that afternoon for probably 45 minutes and we finally got everything coordinated with Travis,” said Marsh. “His hand signals, we got all that figured out and we finally did it when it got dark. We did it in two takes that evening.”
Making the video also helped uncover hidden talents.
“Travis probably has a couple of extra titles after that video,” said Marsh.
“Conductor,” said T.J. Lewis, a firefighter in the department.
“We found out our P.R. girl doesn’t know tempo so that’s when I came in,” said Baldridge. “My whole background of being in the high school band took charge of that one.”
The department said making the video was a blast.
“It’s just something fun to lighten up and enjoy the holidays,” said Marsh. “And take a little bit of the seriousness out of the job.”
Now the fire department is challenging their counterparts.
“We’ve already started the viral challenge,” said Baldridge, “I think its PD’s turn to do something now.”
We’ll have to see what the Henderson Police Department comes up with next year.
Check the video out here: https://www.facebook.com/HendersonTXFireDepartment/videos/426330181604872/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
