Sulphur Springs PD: 3 nabbed in traffic stop had 200 different IDs

According to a police report, officers made a traffic stop for a moving violation on Tuesday. The officer learned there was a warrant for Duvall, the driver, and placed him under arrest. The report states Duval gave consent for the vehicle to be searched and the officer reported finding 200 different forms of identification. The officer asked Duvall and his passengers, Miller and Swinney, if they would like to talk about the items found and each said “no.”