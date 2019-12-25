Sulphur Springs PD: 3 nabbed in traffic stop had 200 different IDs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs police have arrested three people who were allegedly caught driving through town with 200 different forms of identification.
Corey Allen Duvall, 21, of Beaumont, Karizma Renea Miller, 18, of Beaumont, and Veronica Swinney, 29, of Houston, are each charged with first-degree fraud.
According to a police report, officers made a traffic stop for a moving violation on Tuesday. The officer learned there was a warrant for Duvall, the driver, and placed him under arrest. The report states Duval gave consent for the vehicle to be searched and the officer reported finding 200 different forms of identification. The officer asked Duvall and his passengers, Miller and Swinney, if they would like to talk about the items found and each said “no.”
All three were then arrested on the fraud charge.
