Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rewards totaling $6,000 are being offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever shot an endangered whooping crane more than a year ago. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the reward Monday. The crane was found with a broken wing on Nov. 2, 2018, in Acadia Parish. It had to be euthanized. Four groups or agencies and one individual are offering $1,000 to $2,000 each. A total of $7,500 in rewards was offered in February but went unclaimed. A department spokesman says some of those donors were unable to continue their offers.