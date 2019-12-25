Gun Barrel City Fire Department: Woman arrested after travel trailer fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Henderson County arrested a 37-year-old woman Monday in connection to allegations that she set a fire that destroyed the RV trailer she had been living in, according to a post on the Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of Luther Lane at about 7;05 p.m. on Monday. The caller allegedly told Gun Barrel City Police Dispatch that the person living on the property had intentionally set the fire.
“The Gun Barrel City Fire Department with the help of Payne Springs and Mabank fire departments, was able to bring the fire under control in approximately twenty minutes,” Gun Barrel Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said in the Facebook post. “I want to thank the Mabank and Payne Springs Fire Departments for their quick response to our mutual aid request. Without their help, the fire would have spread further into a heavily wooded area.”
GBC police officers were the first ones on the scene, and they reported that the structure was a travel trailer and the fire was starting to spread to a nearby wooded area, the Facebook post stated.
At that point, GBC Dispatch requested mutual aid from the Payne Springs and Mabank fire departments.
Gun Barrel City police officers took the woman into custody on suspicion of arson, the Facebook post stated.
“This travel trailer was heavily damaged. This incident remains under investigation by the Gun Barrel City Fire Marshal and the Gun Barrel City Police Department,” the Facebook post stated. “There were no injuries to any of the first responders or the female that was taken into custody.”
