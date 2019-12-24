Pat Mahomes counts to 10 after scoring on team who passed on drafting him

(KLTV) - After connecting with his tight end for a touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday Night Football, former Texas Tech standout and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes II celebrated... by counting to 10.
For fans who don’t know why the number 10 is so significant to Mahomes, it may seem like an odd way to celebrate. However, the number 10 means a great deal to Mahomes and to his SNF opponents, the Chicago Bears.
Mahomes was the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bears’ front office made the decision to trade up in the draft for the second overall pick, which they used on Mitch Trubisky, the only other quarterback to be drafted before Mahomes.
Mahomes has since thrown for 75 career touchdowns, and he won the 2018-19 NFL MVP, 2018-19 AFC Offensive Player of the Year, and the 2019 Best NFL Player ESPY Award.
Trubisky, on the other hand, has been inconsistent on the field and has yet to throw his 50th career touchdown.
When asked what the celebration meant, Mahomes said he and his teammates were just out having fun.
“Me and my teammates, we were going out, we had a big score before the half, and I was trying to enjoy it,” Mahomes told reporters during a post-game interview. "You’ve seen me play. I play with emotion. And I like to go out there and have fun with my teammates.
“I don’t know if there was necessarily a meaning. I was just kind of just in the moment and just enjoying it."
The Chiefs beat the Bears 26 to 3.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.