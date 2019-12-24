EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice, cool start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Expect another sunny afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees and light southerly winds. Santa won’t have any problems navigating East Texas tonight as skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Christmas Day brings a few more clouds and a little bit more of a breeze, but still a very nice, warm day with high temperatures once again reaching near 70 degrees. Clouds continue to increase through the end of the week with chances for rain returning by Friday. Those chances for rain will increase this weekend along a cold front that will move through and cool temperatures back into the 50s for next week.