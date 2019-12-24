Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CADDO COMMISSIONER CHARGED
More charges against parish government official
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Louisiana has brought more charges against a local government official who was re-elected in spite of an earlier indictment. U.S. Attorney David Joseph says the new indictment accuses 52-year-old Lynn Cawthorne of Shreveport of falsifying information given to the accountant who filled out his 2013 and 2014 income tax returns. The earlier indictment accuses him and his sister of stealing $536,000 from a program meant to provide children's meals during the summer. Cawthorne was reelected in October to the Caddo Parish Commission. Neither he nor his attorney responded immediately to requests for comment.
BALD EAGLE KILLED
Wildlife agents: 1 or 2 bald eagles killed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State wildlife agents believe at least one bald eagle, and possibly a second, may have been killed in northwest Louisiana. A spokesman for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement division said Tuesday that agents believe it happened in the Lake Claiborne area, though they don't think it was in the state park. Adam Einck says in an email to The Associated Press that because agents are still investigating he cannot give any details. Under federal law, a first offense of killing a bald eagle can bring up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
ODD-CROP DUSTER BLESSINGS
It's raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters. A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday says members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island called upon crop duster pilots to help spread their blessing to the community. KATC-TV reports the Rev. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of the church loaded 100 gallons of holy water into the planes. The pilots sprayed the water onto the town and the nearby farms. Parishioners also bought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Barzare.
AP-US-CLOSED-FACTORY-PURCHASER-
London-based firm says it's buying Louisiana steel mill
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — A London-based group says it has been named the preferred buyer for a Louisiana steel mill that shut down abruptly in the fall, putting 376 people out of work. Liberty Steel Group says it offered $28 million cash for Bayou Steel Group, which announced the shutdown Sept. 30. Liberty says it plans to upgrade and modernize the mill in LaPlace and hopes to resume recycling in the second half of 2020 and steel making by 2021. The deal is expected to close on Jan. 31. Liberty Steel Group is part of the GFG Alliance, which is headquartered in London.
PRESCHOOL GRANT
Louisiana wins $33M 3-year grant for 600 preschool seats
BATON ROUGE (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Education has won a three-year grant totaling more than $33 million to make preschool more available to low-income children from birth to age 3. A news release Monday said starting in 2020 the federal Preschool Development Grant will create at least 600 free openings for young children. It also will double the number of pilot program networks to increase access to high-quality early childhood education and pay for community-based helpers to recruit and support families to apply for child care help. It also will establish and strengthen regional networks of people who provide approved child care services in their homes.
HOUSE FIRE-DEATH
Man found dead in kitchen in Louisiana house fire
CULLEN, La. (AP) — A fire marshal's office spokeswoman says an 83-year-old man may have been trying to fight the flames at his Louisiana home as it burned over the weekend. News outlets report a man was found dead in the kitchen of a home in Cullen on Sunday morning. The spokeswoman says a garden hose has been run through a window. The nozzle was found next to the man's body. His name hasn't been released. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Downpours drench South, closing streets and delaying flights
Forecasters say several roads were closed during the morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as heavy rain soaked several southern states. The National Weather Service said before dawn Monday that Charleston was flooding due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains. Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flash flood watches and warnings covered large parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina. In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations were resuming.
SLOW MOTION EVACUATION
In New Jersey, a slow-motion evacuation from climate change
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to get ahead of climate change with a slow-motion evacuation. In one town, some neighborhoods are projected to be underwater in coming decades as sea levels rise. People who live on the land are accepting offers from the government to buy and demolish their homes, taking them permanently out of harm's way. The state's buyout program aims to use the land left behind as a buffer or sponge to help absorb floodwaters. Similar programs for buyouts of flood-prone properties can be found in coastal and inland states alike.