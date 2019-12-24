JJ Watt returns to Texans practices, hopeful for playoff return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - JJ Watt and the Houston Texans medical staff know they are taking a risk to bring the veteran defensive end back on the football field just two months after he tore his pectoral muscle. They are hoping the risk pays off.
“Is there an element of risk,” Watt said. “Yes. Is the upside 100 times better. Yes, because there is nothing I want to do more then win with these guys in the locker room and for these fans in Houston. I love them and I love the game.”
Watt has not seen any action since the injury occurred Week 8 against the Raiders. Watt wasted no time after getting the all clear and returned to the practice field with his teammates. Before the injury Watt had accounted for four sacks, four tackles for a loss and 20 quarterback hits.
“The medical team here has done a great job,” Watt said. “It’s been a very smooth process and everything’s gone extremely well.. To me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs, the opportunity to try and help this team win football games, there’s nothing that I want more."
Watt will miss the regular season finale against the Titans but will be eligible to return for the Wild Card Round.
