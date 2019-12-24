Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints' latest road trip gave them a chance to test their playoff readiness. The results were largely encouraging. The Saints were down two touchdowns on the road and in the rain after a first quarter plagued by penalties and defensive breakdowns. They were also facing a Titans team trying to earn a postseason berth of its own. The Saints outscored Tennessee 38-14 the rest of the way to win by 10. Saints tight end Jared Cook says the game was a testament to the talent the Saints have and their will to continue fighting.
ATLANTA (AP) — No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma could be missing key players in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. LSU's top rusher, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, missed Monday's practice after suffering a hamstring injury last week in practice. The Tigers may have to rely on three backups, including freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. Edwards-Helaire ran for 1,290 yards with 16 touchdowns as a first-team All-SEC back. Meanwhile, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed that three players will be suspended for the game. Sacks leader Ronnie Perkins is among those suspended.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson scored a career-high 30 points in his first start, and No. 18 Dayton recovered from its second loss of the season by beating Grambling State 81-53. The Flyers were missing point guard Jalen Crutcher, who fell and hit his head during an overtime loss to Colorado on Saturday. Dayton shuffled its guard rotation, and Watson made an immediate impact as a starter for the first time this season. He became the first Flyer to score 30 points since Josh Cunningham had 32 against Rhode Island on Jan. 20, 2018.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some players at the highest level of college football almost never step inside a classroom because they take their coursework online. Players like it because it gives them flexibility to juggle classes and their heavy football schedules. But some administrators say it keeps players from integrating into the campus community. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow says he hasn't been to certain areas of the LSU campus because he takes his graduate courses online. Ohio State's Justin Fields says online courses allow him to spend most of his time going between his apartment and the football facility.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has lived up to the hype about his game. The highly recruited freshman has started every game for the top-ranked Tigers. Stingley had two interceptions in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia. Now, he and LSU's defense are set to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners have a high-powered offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Stingley leads the league with six interceptions and 19 pass breakups. He was one of the nation's top recruits out of high school.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans capitalized on Damian Lillard’s shooting struggles to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 102-94. Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and nine rebounds but Portland had its four-game winning streak snapped.