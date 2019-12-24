Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some players at the highest level of college football almost never step inside a classroom because they take their coursework online. Players like it because it gives them flexibility to juggle classes and their heavy football schedules. But some administrators say it keeps players from integrating into the campus community. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow says he hasn't been to certain areas of the LSU campus because he takes his graduate courses online. Ohio State's Justin Fields says online courses allow him to spend most of his time going between his apartment and the football facility.