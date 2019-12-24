Green Acres Baptist Church clears millions in medical debt for Smith County families for second time

“While these recipients will still get their medical debt forgiven, they may not know about it for 3-6 months until their credit score is reviewed to reveal the credit to their accounts,” the church said in a media release. “In the interim those people may be still laboring under the misconception that their credit score is the same and consequently delay needed additional credit available to them for medical or personal needs. Some of these people may be strapped financially and forced to make choices from day to day about their healthcare versus food or other pressing personal needs.”