Father arrested after 8-year-old dies in Hopkins County rollover wreck

Brant Lee McGinnis was arrested on Dec. 23 after a crash that resulted in the death of his 8-year-old daughter. (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
By Dorothy Sedovic | December 24, 2019 at 10:24 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 10:24 AM

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - An 8-year-old girl died and an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Hopkins County. Their father was arrested in connection to the crash.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 BJ Teer reported dispatch was alerted about a one-vehicle rollover on FM 1567 at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 23. When crews arrived on the scene, they found three occupants, the two girls and their father, who was the driver. He was later identified as 36-year-old Brant Lee McGinnis,

According to Teer, the 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she was then transported to Children’s in Dallas. Her condition is unknown, according to Teer.

McGinnis was also taken to a local hospital and was released shortly after.

Teer reported McGinnis was arrested upon his release. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash, Teer reported.

McGinnis remains in the Hopkins County Jail. His bond has been set at $105,000.

