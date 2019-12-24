East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fairly calm weather/warm weather through Christmas and the day after. We should see increased cloud cover on Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible during the day on Friday. Chances for rain increases on Saturday as a cold front approaches late in the day. Chances for a few thundershowers will be possible as well. Scattered morning showers on Sunday should give way to a partly cloudy sky late in the day. Cooler air moves in Sunday through Tuesday. Partly Cloudy skies for our Monday and plentiful sunshine will be expected by Tuesday of next week which is New Year’s Eve. Merry Christmas, East Texas.