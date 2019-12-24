East Texas Ag News: Give wild hogs space

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This morning we have more warnings about wild pigs for you.
An AgriLife extension wildlife specialist is warning people to give wild hogs space. Although the chance of someone getting injured by a wild pig is relatively low.
The first unprovoked human death caused by wild pigs recently occurred in Texas. If you are walking and come across wild pigs do not make them feel cornered.
Specialists add that you won’t outrun the wild pigs, but they will typically give up on the chase if they don’t feel threatened. If pigs do feel threatened they will become aggressive.
If this happens, you’ll want to get off the ground and get elevated -- whether you have to climb a tree or a car.
Specialists also remind us to make sure our pets avoid engaging with the pigs as well.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.