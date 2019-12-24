BEHIND BARS: Police arrest the Grinch before he can steal Christmas joy

In the children’s story by Dr. Seuss, the Grinch is a bitter hermit with “a heart two sizes too small” who sets out to steal all of the Christmas joy from the town of Whoville. When the town’s residents don’t get upset but instead belt out a holiday tune, the Grinch realizes that “maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more” than just the gifts and the decorations. His heart grows three times bigger, Christmas is saved, and the Grinch turns into a carol-singing, gift-giving, joyful resident of Whoville.