Anonymous donor replaces red kettle donations stolen outside Tyler Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An anonymous donor has replaced hundreds of dollars in donations stolen by thieves who took a red kettle from outside of a Tyler Walmart earlier this month.
The Salvation Army of Tyler received an anonymous letter on Monday with $400 cash -- the estimated amount of money stolen.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke with Captain Robert Parker about what the donation means, and how the Salvation Army hopes this outpouring of generosity sparks donations on the final day red kettle donations are collected.
Captain Bobby Parker, a commanding officer with The Salvation Army, said the theft occurred Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Walmart at 450 SSE Loop 323 in Tyler.
Witnesses told authorities a truck pulled up, someone grabbed the stand the kettle was held by, threw it in the back of the truck, and drove off.
Tyler police are still searching for one of the two suspects in connection with the theft.
