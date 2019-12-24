Anonymous donation makes up for stolen red kettle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An anonymous donation sent to the Salvation Army is making up for a loss suffered three weeks ago.
“I got the terrible news a kettle had been stolen, someone got out of a truck and took the kettle and stand and just took off,” said Captain Robert Parker with the Salvation Army of Smith County. “That was obviously a little disheartening and a little discouraging to hear that.”
The kettle was believed to have had a few hundred dollars in it.
“It was a little disheartening to hear that money was taken and we wouldn’t be able to use it for people that definitely need it in East Texas,” said Parker.
The kettle itself was never located, but on Monday the Salvation Army received an anonymous donation to help replace it’s contents.
“Yesterday we received a card in the mail, just a regular card from an anonymous person and a real nice note that said sir I hope this money helps with the money that was stolen,” said Parker. “Inside was three $100 bills and two $50 bills; so $400, which was the amount we estimated was lost.”
Parker said the gesture means a lot to the families that receive help from the Salvation Army programs, but also to the volunteers who are ringing the bells.
“I think it’s so important,” said Parker. “The whole reason our people are out there with the kettles is because they want to raise money to be able to help people and do good with it.”
Parker said the photo of the card on Facebook was filled with positive comments, showing the community coming together.
“The card just really signifies the community aspect and what makes East Texas so special,” said Parker. “It’s nice to have something like this that brings everyone together and people can share the true meaning of Christmas, and you can see the community rallying behind one another and I think that’s truly the greatest gift of all.”
Due to Thanksgiving falling so late this year, the Salvation Army is behind their red kettle fundraising goal by $80,000-$100,000, in Smith County. Parker said he’s hoping others may hear about the card being sent and find themselves able to donate that way, as well.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.