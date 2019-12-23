VIDEO: Gloria Washington speaks on Heart for Hearts Mission partnership with ‘Our Girls of Zambia’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gloria Washington from Hearts for Hearts Mission spoke to Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now Monday.
Hearts for Hearts is a local organization that provides flowers for people in hospice care and elderly patients in nursing homes.
Heart for Hearts Mission has partnered with ‘Our Girls of Zambia’ to provide feminine care products to girls in need in the country.
They have a goal of raising $12,000 so they can donate the products.
Just $10.00 a month or .33 cents a day will help provide a package of sanitary products for Heart For Hearts Mission.
You can donate several ways: CashApp, PayPal, on the Heart For Hearts Mission Facebook page, OR you can mail your donation to Heart For Hearts Mission P.O. Box 8593 Tyler, Tx 75711.
For more information, contact Gloria Washington at 903-283-6089
