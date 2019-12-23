Two arrested after 18-year-old shot dead in East Texas

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people in connection to the death of an 18-year-old.
Amilleon Jackson, of the Texarkana area, died after being shot multiple times Sunday, Dec. 22.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex along River Bend in Liberty-Eylau.
Arrested for the crime were 15-year-old Antonio Ramon Grigsby and 20-year-old Christopher O’Neal Cross.
Booking records list the crime a capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
The bond for Cross, who remains in the Bi-State Detention Center, has been set at $1 million.
Authorities say it appears that Grigsby and Cross intended to rob Jackson when they went to buy marijuana from him.
Previous story
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.