TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-20 near Liberty City shutdown due to multiple crashes

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Westbound Interstate 20 is shutdown near Liberty City due to multiple crashes.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, two crashes, including one involving multiple vehicles have shut down the roadway near mile marker 582.
The sheriff’s office said both westbound lanes are shut down at this time.
According to Sabine Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Sisk, one original accident is off the roadway. A secondary accident involving four vehicles caused traffic to be halted.
Drivers will want to avoid the area if possible.
