Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! We end our weekend on a clear and chilly note as temperatures continue to cool. Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible tonight and early tomorrow morning, so be sure to be careful on those roadways until the fog lifts later tomorrow morning. Temperatures will start off cold tomorrow again as we wake up in the upper 30s before warming into the middle 60s during the afternoon. Sunshine sticks around through Christmas Eve, but as we head into the evening and overnight hours cloud cover will begin to move back into East Texas. Our afternoon highs will cap off in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Christmas Day, Thursday, and likely for Friday as well before temperatures fall back to seasonal norms by Sunday as our next strong cold front arrives on Saturday. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday ahead of our next cold front, then rain chances ramp up later in the afternoon/evening and throughout the majority of Saturday before skies dry out early on Sunday.