Restaurants open Christmas day 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -- If you’re hoping to eat out on Christmas, you may want to plan ahead.
Here is a list of some places that are open but call ahead to confirm with individual locations for franchise restaurants.
- Applebees all locations in Texas-10:30 a.m. -2 a.m.
- China Cafe on Loop 323 in Tyler 11-9:30 p.m.
- Denny’s-open 24 hours on Christmas
- IHOP-every location open 24 hours
- Kawas Hibachi Grill in Tyler 11 -10:30 p.m.
- Kobee Japanese Steak House and Sushi Pub Longview 4-10 p.m.
- Luby’s Longview 11 -5 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steak House Tyler 11-4 p.m. open but reservations are full so expect a 45 minute to one hour wait time
- Starbucks Tyler location 1818 SE Loop 8 -8 p.m.
- Starbucks Lindale is open Christmas 7:30 - 2:30 p.m.
- Yamato Japanese Steak House in Tyler (903) 534-1888 11-10 p.m.
Please let us know if you have a restaurant to add to the list.
