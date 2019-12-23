Restaurants open Christmas day 2019

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 23, 2019 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 4:14 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -- If you’re hoping to eat out on Christmas, you may want to plan ahead.

Here is a list of some places that are open but call ahead to confirm with individual locations for franchise restaurants.

  • Applebees all locations in Texas-10:30 a.m. -2 a.m.
  • China Cafe on Loop 323 in Tyler 11-9:30 p.m.
  • Denny’s-open 24 hours on Christmas
  • IHOP-every location open 24 hours
  • Kawas Hibachi Grill in Tyler 11 -10:30 p.m.
  • Kobee Japanese Steak House and Sushi Pub Longview 4-10 p.m.
  • Luby’s Longview 11 -5 p.m.
  • Saltgrass Steak House Tyler 11-4 p.m. open but reservations are full so expect a 45 minute to one hour wait time
  • Starbucks Tyler location 1818 SE Loop 8 -8 p.m.
  • Starbucks Lindale is open Christmas 7:30 - 2:30 p.m.
  • Yamato Japanese Steak House in Tyler (903) 534-1888 11-10 p.m.

Please let us know if you have a restaurant to add to the list.

