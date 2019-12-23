Mother of child killed in crash near Lindale dies

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said the mother of a 10-year old who was killed in a crash last week near Lindale has died.
According to DPS, Sanjanan Hernandez, 40, died at 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 20.
The crash happened last Thursday on FM-16, 2.9 miles west of the city of Lindale in Smith County.
The investigators preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, Sanjanan Hernandez, was traveling westbound on FM-16 in a left curve when the vehicle went off the north edge of the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left and then right causing the vehicle to run off the north side of the roadway where it overturned, collided with a fence and then rolled back onto the roadway.
Hernandez had been transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition. Hernandez died the next day. A 10 year-old male passenger in the vehicle was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jon Johnson and taken to Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.
DPS said both driver and passenger were unrestrained. The crash remains under investigation.
