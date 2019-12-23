Mother accused of injecting daughter with insulin to fake diabetes indicted in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Frankston mother accused of injecting unneeded insulin to her daughter now faces charges in Anderson County along with charges in Tarrant County.
Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones, 36, was arrested in June on an injury to a child charge from Tarrant County. She was later indicted by an Anderson County grand jury on five criminal charges. She was charged with two counts of injury to a child with the intention of bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of exploitation of a child.
Child Protective Services documents allege Rupp-Jones has Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental disorder in which a person acts as if someone else suffers from an illness.
The text of the indictment alleges Rupp-Jones did, on two reported occasions, “intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to [her daughter], a child of 14 years of age or younger, by injecting her or causing her to be injected by insulin.”
She was charged with one count of injury to a child with the intention of bodily harm and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for each occasion.
According to an arrest affidavit, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation in January after they were contacted by a representative with the Texas Department of Family Protective Services. The representative reported an endocrinologist believed Rupp-Jones, who was employed as a nurse, had given a dose of unneeded insulin to her daughter, making it appears as she was hypoglycemic.
The text of the indictment also reports Rupp-Jones was also charged with the exploitation of a child for creating a fundraiser to buy a diabetes alert dog for her daughter, when her daughter was not in need of one, and using the money for personal use.
Rupp-Jones’ efforts and the fundraiser were reported in November 2018, on KLTV. Three days later, KLTV reported the daughter had received a dog to be trained as a D.A.D.
According to the arrest affidavit, a detective with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a family friend who reported the church raised over $4,000 to be used to buy the dog. It was later learned Rupp-Jones has been withdrawing money from the account and using it for everyday expenses. The family friend said only $500 was placed for the dog since the owners waived the remaining balance.
Along with the five charges in Anderson County, Rupp-Jones faces criminal charges in Tarrant County.
