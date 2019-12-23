Man found dead from gunshot wounds, Marion County Sheriff investigating

By Christian Terry | December 23, 2019 at 3:03 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 3:03 PM

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death early Monday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:45 a.m. this morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting incident in the Holiday Harbor area of Lake of the Pines.

The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old white male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses in the home, the unknown suspect arrived at the home and a short altercation occurred prior to the murder.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled in a possible dark colored mid-sized sedan.

The sheriff’s office said no other information is available at this time. Anyone with information in this incident is urged to notify the sheriff’s office at 903-665-3961.

