DPS responding to fatal crash on I-20 near mile marker 565

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a fatal wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers are on the scene of one vehicle fatal crash located on IH-20 westbound near the 565 exit, or near FM 2015.
DPS said initial reports indicate a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the crash occurred.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area.
Editors Note: Initial reports indicated the crash was near the 556 mile marker, or near the Highway 69 exit.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.