DPS responding to fatal crash on I-20 near mile marker 565
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 23, 2019 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 4:09 PM

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a fatal wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers are on the scene of one vehicle fatal crash located on IH-20 westbound near the 565 exit, or near FM 2015.

DPS said initial reports indicate a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the crash occurred.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area.

Editors Note: Initial reports indicated the crash was near the 556 mile marker, or near the Highway 69 exit.

