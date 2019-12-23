12 Days of Christmas on ETX Kitchen: Crinkle cookies to please your guests

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -As we continue our 12 Days of Christmas Countdown on East Texas Kitchen, Mama Steph has a yummy chocolate mint cookie recipe.
1 box Devil’s Food Cake Mix
1 cup chopped Andes Mint Candies, chopped (or use Andes Mint baking chips)
½ cup canola oil
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup powdered sugar
In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the powdered sugar.
Mix for a minute with a hand mixer.
To make large cookies, use a 2-ounce scoop, which will yield a dozen cookies.
Drop a scoop of dough into the bowl of powdered sugar, and then place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Bake at 350 for 13 to 15 minutes.
Let cool completely before serving…if you can make yourself wait!
