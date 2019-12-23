New Jersey soldier killed in action in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - A 33-year-old soldier from New Jersey has been identified as the American service member killed Monday during combat in Afghanistan.
In a statement Monday night, the Pentagon identified the casualty as Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey. Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
The Pentagon says Goble’s unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries.
The Taliban earlier Monday said they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed Goble. The U.S. military did not comment on the claim.
Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that crash, a claim the U.S. military dismissed as false.
Monday’s death brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.
