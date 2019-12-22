Shelter residents find renewed holiday spirit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The holiday season can be a time of sadness instead of joy for those who are homeless or recovering from substance or domestic abuse.
The 'House of Hope' women's shelter in Longview has many stories like that from those who live there.
But for them, this season is a renewed time of joy and recovery.
With Christmas only days away, it is a time of reflection for women who reside at the House of Hope.
"Before I got here I did not celebrate Christmas and haven't in probably 20 years," says resident Kathy Wilkinson.
While bad life experiences may have brought each of them to the shelter, there is a feeling among them of family, and of having a second chance at the joys of the holidays. This time with each other.
"I love every one of these ladies here. There's ladies here that don't have any family, there's young people here that don't have any family. They just warm my heart," Wilkinson says.
17-year-old Daniella Garrett came to the shelter with her mother and formed immediate friendships with others who had gone through hard times.
"For about 2 years it has been a little different my family being so scattered, we don't get to see each other much. Feel a whole lot better being around family than just getting a toy or something. It makes me feel better that there's people I can talk to and explain what I've learned," she says.
And for some regaining their lives with each other, has opened the door with their families again.
"My sister just came back from California, it will be the first time in 30 years we've spent Christmas together," says Wilkinson.
They have found holiday joy again.
"We're all together, it makes everything better," Daniella says.
The ladies of ‘House of Hope’ will hold Christmas day celebration together at their shelter.
