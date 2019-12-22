Officials investigating fire, possible arson at Rusk County church

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating a fire that could have possibly been a case of arson in Rusk County.
The fire happened at Shell Temple C.O.G.I.C. located at 11258 FM 225 in Laneville.
According to Patrick Dooley, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Rusk County, the fire happened around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.
He said the state fire marshal and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the possible arson.
Laneville VFD, Mount Enterprise Fire, and Henderson Fire all responded.
