Mission hosts annual Christmas family dinner

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas families in need are given a traditional Christmas dinner, along with presents for the kids.
It was the 10th annual 'Hiway 80 Rescue Mission family Christmas dinner' for the needy at the Longview Expo center.
Staffed with dozens of volunteers, the mission provides a hot traditional Christmas meal to many who would probably not get to enjoy the tidings of Christmas.
And bags of toys were distributed to the children afterwards.
This year’s effort, made possible through donations to Hiway 80 Mission, provided gifts for 518 kids.
