Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CST

BIKE-SHARING UPGRADE
New Orleans Blue Bikes to go electric in January
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Upgrades are on the horizon for New Orleans' public bicycle system. The bike-sharing system will switch form pedal bicycles to electric bicycles that can go as fast as 20 mph in a major upgrade next month. The Blue Bikes rental system is also increasing the number of bikes on the streets from 700 to 900, and making them available in more neighborhoods. But the faster bikes will come with a cost. Blue Bikes General Manager Geoff Coats says riders who now pay 10 cents a minute will instead pay 25 cents. Coats says the changes are aimed at providing a more convenient, less physically demanding way for riders to get around the city.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
Louisiana lawmakers back $162M bridge replacement plan
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state lawmakers have given final approval to a $162 million plan to replace a 50-year-old movable bridge and tunnel in Plaquemines Parish. Approval Wednesday came over the objections of some residents and parish leaders. They opposed the tolls that are a key part of the financing package. The Belle Chasse project will be Louisiana's first public-private partnership to finance a major transportation project, under a law passed in 2001. Members of the House transportation committee voted 11-3 for the plan, while members of the Senate transportation committee agreed in a 4-2 vote. State transportation secretary Shawn Wilson urged backing for the project.
RICE MILL EXPANSION
Crowley rice mill plans $20M expansion to 75,000 square feet
CROWLEY, La. (AP) — Louisiana's largest rice mill plans a $20 million, 50% expansion, bringing its facility to 75,000 square feet. Louisiana's governor and the head of Supreme Rice announced the plans Thursday. Supreme Rice President and CEO Bobby Hanks says the company will install the latest technology in milling machines and milled rice storage. The project will also include railroad improvements. The Louisiana Economic Development is providing $800,000 in incentives. Supreme also is expected to use the state industrial tax exemption, which offers an 80 percent property tax cut for up to 10 years.
HOTEL COLLAPSE-DEMOLITION
Developers want to demolish 3 buildings near Hard Rock
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The developers of a hotel that partially collapsed on the edge of the French Quarter filed permits with the city to take down three adjacent buildings as part of their plans to demolish the hotel. But the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that historic preservationists and at least one City Council member worry the demolition of the three buildings near the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel may not be necessary. The upper floors of the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Oct. 12 as the hotel was under construction. Three workers were killed. The remains of two of the workers are still in the building.
LOUISIANA ELECTRIC BILLS
Entergy bills expected to rise; La. regulators seek options
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana utility regulators are studying ways to handle a coming increase in monthly electric bills tied to Entergy's building of new electricity generating plants. The Louisiana Public Service Commission directed its staff to look at enlarging use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency assistance programs. The commission's staff also will review the implications of allowing industrial customers to fend for themselves by seeking better electricity prices on the open market or letting plants and refineries make their own power. Entergy says it needs to eventually spend an estimated $10 billion to $12 billion to replace its units, costs passed on to customers.
BC-NEW HEADQUARTERS
Ampirical to build headquarters in Louisiana
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A company that specializes in electrical infrastructure engineering, design and construction management is building a new corporate headquarters in St. Tammany Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Ampirical Solutions LLC President Matthew Saacks said recently that the company will create 400 new jobs at the facility near Covington over the next decade, with an average annual salary of more than $85,000 including benefits. Ampirical anticipates completing the three-story corporate headquarters building, at Louisiana Highway 21 and Interstate 12, at the end of 2020.
ACETONE DEATH
Baby, 1, dead from acetone; mother, 35, accused of murder
BENTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say an autopsy has shown that a 1-year-old died of kidney failure from acetone intoxication, and the mother is accused of murder. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 35-year-old Courtney Marie Seilhammer of Benton on Friday, after getting the autopsy results and an arrest warrant. Detectives were called to her home Oct. 14 because of the dead baby. The news release Friday did not give the baby's gender or say how the child came to swallow, breathe or touch the chemical. It was not clear whether Seilhammer has an attorney who could comment.
HISTORICAL MARKER
New historical marker coming to Louisiana community of Henry
HENRY, La. (AP) — A historical marker is planned for the Louisiana community of Henry. The Acadian Museum of Erath says the marker will be installed Dec. 29 in front of land where Henry High School stood from 1896 until 2009. It was the first accredited high school in Vermilion Parish. The marker's front describes the history of the community and the school. The back describes the history of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, from its establishment in 1895 to its restoration after Hurricane Rita in 2005. More than $1 million was donated to restore the church and raise it more than 9 feet to protect it from future floods.