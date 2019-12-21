Time is running out to get these popular holiday gifts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is drawing near, and time is ticking on getting that holiday shopping finished. Shoppers might even feel a little more pressure with a shorter shopping season this year.
“I think there is one week less between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year,” says Robbie Lang, ETL of Specialty Sales at the Target in Tyler. “So, it’s busy!”
In this busy season, Lang says that there are a few things that they just cannot keep on the shelves.
"Definitely Air Pods for electronics and “Frozen”, as well. The minute we get it, people are grabbing it.”
Lang says that “LOL” and “Paw Patrol” are also popular in the toy department. In electronics, she says that the Nintendo Switch, Amazon Fire Stick and Fitbit are all selling well. Lang also says that “smart home” accessories have been catching shoppers’ eyes.
As Christmas Day draws closer and closer, Lang says that shoppers are making sure to get those stocking-stuffers, like beauty kits and, of course, batteries.
