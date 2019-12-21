Smith County Fire Marshal: 2 homes a total loss following ‘suspicious’ fires

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal says two homes are being considered a total loss after structure fires they are calling suspicious in nature.
According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fires happened in the 23000 block of Dogwood Trail in the Enchanted Lakes subdivision in northwest Smith County.
The fire marshal said Mineola, Van, and Lindale fire responded to the call which came in at 7:28 p.m. Friday.
Upon the arrival of the fire marshal, a second house was discovered to be involved in a very early stage of fire down the street from the originally reported fire.
“Fire crews had to split into two teams to fight both fires and water supply in that area is already a challenge. The condition of the private roads leading to the location of the fires made it difficult to get the necessary water tankers to the firefighters.” Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.
A suspicious vehicle was reported by the initial fire attack team so the Smith County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the area and were able to locate it. The occupants of the vehicle were interviewed by the fire marshal and cleared of any involvement in the fires.
Two homes, one vacant and one occupied were destroyed in the fire. The fire marshal said the single resident of the occupied home lost everything and had no insurance. A third small grass fire was also reported on the side of the road. The fire marshal said it was put out by a neighbor before the fire department arrived.
According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, these fires are now being investigated as arsons of habitations. Both fires are still under active investigations.
If you have any information regarding the fires, please contact the Smith County fire marshal’s office at 903-590-2655 or Smith County dispatch at 903-566-6600.
