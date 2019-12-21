Service dog training group tapping talent at animal shelters

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A dog training organization has stepped forward to rescue an animal from an East Texas animal shelter, in what they term saving a life,to save a life.
Rimshot is a mixed-breed dog, who until recently was kept at the Marshall animal shelter. Rimshot has been adopted by the non-profit group For Veterans Sake. The group selected him to be trained as a companion service animal.
The group plans to save more animals so they can be trained in foster homes and go on to help disabled veterans or those suffering from PTSD.
For Veterans Sake says 95 percent of the dogs they train come from animal shelters or animal control sources.
