Residents worry about effects of smoke from compost fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For 6 days, a fire at an East Texas compost site has been burning, leaving a pall of smoke drifting across neighborhoods.
Since Sunday, fire units have worked to contain the fire at the Longview city compost site on 'Swinging Bridge' road, much of the compost in the burning pile came from trees downed during storms in May 2019.
Smoke from that fire has hung over residents all week, and some are concerned about the effects.
It's been burning for almost a week, and the residual effect has residents from Longview to White Oak worried about the air quality.
“It’s almost like hard to breathe when I walk outside and I’m like, what’s going on. I have respiratory problems anyway so just walking out side, I’m not a smoker, but you’d think I was because I cough so much,” said Longview resident Sharon Barnes.
Some nearby residents worry about their children who have asthma, and possible respiratory problems.
Helen Johnson lives near the site.
"It's terrible over there. You can smell it in my house. I sleep with oxygen and c-pap machines and it's just devastating the way that the smoke has come into my home," she says.
Residents say the drifting smoke bank permeates everything in it's path.
"Even my little puppies smell like smoke. It's just like a fog you can't get rid of. It's in our furniture, you can smell it in our furniture," Johnson says.
And they hope that the fire burns itself out soon.
"Probably have a hard time breathing until they can get something done about it," Barnes says.
The city says tonight that the compost site will remain closed through Christmas day, and will reopen on Thursday.
